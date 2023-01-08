JUST IN
Pricing was India pharma sales' growth tonic in 2022, shows data
Google rolls out group chat end-to-end encryption for Messages app
We fell short, Air India should have acted swiftly: Chandra on 'pee-gate'
Elon Musk announces tweaks in Twitter interface, long-form tweets from Feb
2 Russian passengers offloaded in Goa for 'misbehaving' with Go First crew
Air India fell short, should have been swifter: Tata boss on pee-gate
Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India this year despite weak rupee
Indian Oil chairman will soon also be its managing director, say sources
Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos nearly halved to Rs 62,681 cr in Jan
JSPL to invest Rs 1,500 crore to make Monnet Power project operational: MD
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Pricing was India pharma sales' growth tonic in 2022, shows data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lenders decide on second round of auction for cash-strapped RCap

Lenders meet on Monday to vote on the proposal

Topics
Reliance Capital | auction

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Reliance Capital (RCap) has decided to go for a second round of e-auction for the bidders after it received upfront cash offers from both Torrent and the Hinduja group.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Capital

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 20:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.