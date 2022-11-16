JUST IN
Swiggy partners go on strike over wages in Kochi as talks with company fail
Consultation paper on OTT framework to come next month, says Trai
BeatO raises $33 mn from Lightrock India, HealthQuad, Flipkart and others
US fines Air India $1.4 mn for 'extreme delays' in passengers refunds
Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?
Piramal Capital withdraws insolvency proceedings against Reliance Power
Amazon layoffs in India may be higher than other tech majors: Report
Paytm pre-IPO investors seem not in a hurry to sell, say analysts
Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role
Tata Group to open 20 'beauty tech' outlets, in talks with foreign brands
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Passenger vehicle sales could hit over 3.8 mn units in FY23: Tata Motors MD
upGrad to hire over 1,400 people between Nov 2022 and March 2023
Business Standard

LIC's sale of RCAP debt of Rs 3,400 cr to ACRE upsets lenders, bidders

LIC is conducting a Swiss Challenge process to invite bids (EOIs) from Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) to sell its exposure in the Reliance Capital

Topics
LIC  | Reliance Capital | Insurance Sector

IANS  |  Mumbai 

LIC has the largest network of 1.34 million individual agents as on March 31, 2021

LICs recent move to sell its Rs 3,400 crore secured principal debt in the Reliance Capital (RCAP), that too barely less than two weeks ahead of the binding bids submission deadline, has upset the RCAP lenders and bidders.

LIC is conducting a Swiss Challenge process to invite bids (EOIs) from Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) to sell its exposure in the Reliance Capital.

The last date to submit the EOIs is November 25. On the other hand, the deadline to submit the binding bids for RCAP ends on November 28.

According to sources, RCAP lenders are upset as to why LIC has initiated a separate parallel process to sell its RCAP debt so close to the bids submission deadline.

Prior to initiating the Swiss Challenge process for the same of its debt, LIC received a binding bid from ACRE SSG, Singapore, for its Rs 3,400 debt in RCAP. ACRE has offered 27 cents for each dollar, resulting in a 73 per cent haircut for the LIC.

Based on ACRE's bid, LIC is now running a Swiss Challenge process under which prospective bidders will be asked to better the offer made by ACRE. However, ACRE will have the first right to match the counteroffer.

LIC's timing and pricing of selling its Rs 3,400 crore debt of RCAP debt have raised eyebrows. Bidders have alleged a conflict of interest in the sale of LIC debt to ACRE, as both ACRE and LIC are members of RCAP's COC. ACRE has an exposure of Rs 1,350 crore in RCAP.

According to a lender, ACRE SSG would not be compliant with "Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI), as per the SEBI regulations.

However, the timing of this proposed sale to invite bids under the Swiss Challenge process by the LIC on or before November 25 is in direct conflict with the binding bids invited by the RCAP Administrator on November 28.

LIC is a member of the CoC and this attempt to finalize a transaction three days before the binding bids are submitted has upset the other CoC members and bidders.

As per the IBC law, the CoC will receive the independent valuation of Duff & Phelps and RBSA on November 29 (the next day of the submission of binding bids), which will be available to all CoC members.

So it's apparent that ACRE and LIC are trying to close a deal before the submission of the binding bids, and before the valuation is available.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 14:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.