LIC sells 2% stake in NMDC between Dec and Mar, gets over Rs 700 crore

-
ALSO READ
Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace
LIC stk hovers around June lows but analysts remain bullish, see 37% upside
LIC sells over 2% stake in Power Grid for Rs 3,079 crore in 5 months
LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore
Singtel arm sells 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore
-
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said it has sold 2 per cent of its equity stake in state-owned NMDC, taking its total shareholding in the public sector unit to 11.69 per cent as of March 14.
In a regulatory filing, LIC said its holding in NMDC has decreased from 13.69 per cent to 11.69 per cent during the period between December 29, 2022 and March 14, 2023, at an average price of Rs 119.37 a share.
The sale of 2 per cent stake or a little over 5.88 crore shares in open market has fetched over Rs 700 crore to LIC.
"Corporation's shareholding in NMDC Ltd has diluted from 40,14,72,157 to 34,25,97,574 equity shares decreasing its shareholding from 13.699 per cent to 11.690 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company," LIC said.
NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 16:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU