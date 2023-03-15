JUST IN
Garment producers demand Rs 200 cr dues from Kishore Biyani's Future Group
Delivery execs highest paid as freshers in Blue/Grey collar sector: Study
Vedanta repays $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank via encumbrance
Urban Ladder to double its retail store presence in India by March 2024
SVB fall: Nazara Tech says Rs 60 cr successfully shifted to other accounts
Hero Electric to roll out 1 million vehicles per year for next 2-3 years
Samsung to build 'mega' chip cluster near Seoul, sets aside $230 billion
Three in every five companies in India want to hire STEM-qualified women
Shriram Finance looking to sell 15% stake in housing finance arm: Report
Suzuki Motorcycle ties up with Standard Chartered to give funds to dealers
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Cloud-interviewing firm Karat sees Indian candidates setting the bar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LIC sells 2% stake in NMDC between Dec and Mar, gets over Rs 700 crore

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said it has sold 2 per cent of its equity stake in state-owned NMDC, taking its total shareholding in the public sector unit to 11.69 per cent

Topics
LIC IPO | Life Insurance Corporation | NMDC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in
Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said it has sold 2 per cent of its equity stake in state-owned NMDC, taking its total shareholding in the public sector unit to 11.69 per cent as of March 14.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said its holding in NMDC has decreased from 13.69 per cent to 11.69 per cent during the period between December 29, 2022 and March 14, 2023, at an average price of Rs 119.37 a share.

The sale of 2 per cent stake or a little over 5.88 crore shares in open market has fetched over Rs 700 crore to LIC.

"Corporation's shareholding in NMDC Ltd has diluted from 40,14,72,157 to 34,25,97,574 equity shares decreasing its shareholding from 13.699 per cent to 11.690 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company," LIC said.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC IPO

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 16:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.