Urban Ladder to double its retail store presence in India by March 2024

and home decor brand Urban Ladder, which on Wednesday opened its 50th store, said it plans to double this store count by March 2024.

The company, which opened its latest store in Kolkata, has rapidly scaled up its offline presence in the last nine months as it was operating only 13 stores until June 2022.

"... the company plans to expand its in 32 cities by 2023 and aims to double this number by March 2024," said in a statement.

Starting its journey as an online brand, the company would continue to strengthen its presence in the e-commerce segment.

"The world of e-commerce is rapidly expanding, and also aims to strengthen its online presence through UL.com and Jiomart," it said.

Chief Business Officer Nishant Gupta said the company has a robust expansion plan to cater to consumers across various metro and non-metro markets.

"Our customers have always supported and motivated us to create unique offerings and every component is carefully curated, which makes us distinct. Every detail is worked on meticulously, from the design to the selection of materials, fabrics, and packaging. In the coming years, we are committed to innovating and bringing more contemporary and traditional concepts and products to India," he said.

Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions was co-founded by Ashish Goel and Rajiv Srivatsa in July 2012. It has over 40,000 products across 300-plus brands, delivering to more than 83 cities across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)