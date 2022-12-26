LICHF hikes lending rate by 0.35 pc, home loans to cost 8.65 pc now

-
ALSO READ
LIC Housing Finance raises lending rates by 35 bps, cites market conditions
China hits 'liquidity trap' as low lending rates fail to spur bank loans
LIC stk hovers around June lows but analysts remain bullish, see 37% upside
LIC Housing Finance hikes prime lending rate by 50 basis point to 8%
Rising interest rates unlikely to dent growth in home sales: Developers
-
Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance joined peers and hiked its lending rate by 0.35 per cent.
The move, which comes a week after an increase by bigger rival HDFC by a similar quantum, entails that the minimum rate of interest will get revised to 8.65 per cent for the best-rated borrower.
In a statement, the company said it has increased the LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR), to which the interest rate on its loans is linked, by 0.35 per cent.
"The increase in rates is in tune with the market conditions," the company's managing director and chief executive Y Viswanatha Gowd said.
He added that there is good sustenance in the home-buying activity in the real estate sector at present.
It can be noted that the Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate, at which it lends to the system in five consecutive moves by a cumulative 2.25 per cent since May this year. Lenders in the system have responded to the hikes affected by the RBI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 19:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU