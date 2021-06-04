Life sciences firm Bayer launches consumer health division in India

Global life sciences firm on Friday said it has launched its Consumer Health division in India comprising 10 brands across the categories of allergy, dermatology, nutrition and analgesics.

These brands include Saridon, Supradyn, Becozym C Forte, Benadon, Alaspan, Canesten and Bayer's Tonic. These products will be manufactured locally in India, said in a statement.

"The brands Saridon and Supradyn licensed to Piramal Consumer Products division in the past, have been transitioned back to Bayer's new Consumer Health business at the end of the licensing agreement term. Piramal will continue to distribute these brands for Consumer Health in India," it added.

The Bayer Consumer Health division aims to expand access to everyday health solutions and reach over a 100 million consumers across all communities in India over the next five years, the statement said.

The division will strengthen Bayer's presence in India, complementing its existing Crop Science and Pharmaceuticals divisions, and leverage digital opportunities across the entire value chain to scale access to healthcare and personalised self-care solutions, as well as reliable health information, it added.

"Bayer's Consumer Health division in India aims to make self-care a reality for 1.4 billion Indians so that they can keep pursuing all their dreams without any health hiccups," Bayer Consumer Health Division, India, Country Head Sandeep Verma said.

By expanding access to safe, convenient, and effective daily health solutions, "we will empower consumers to proactively take charge of their own health, which will also help in easing the burden on India's health systems, thus facilitating the rise of a self-reliant and robust consumer health ecosystem in the country," he added.

To raise consumer health awareness and give further impetus to responsible self-care in the country, Bayer Consumer Health has also launched Self-Care Council.

It also plans to launch a national self-care knowledge service, a digitally enabled platform to empower consumers with uninterrupted access to reliable and credible information on self-care.

