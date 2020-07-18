Location-independent delivery model is silver lining: HCL Tech CEO

HCL Technologies resumed sharing annual revenue guidance as the management is confident of growth returning in the ongoing quarter. Chief Executive C VIJAYKUMAR talks to Sai Ishwar on the company's cost optimisation plans, impact of H-1B visa row, and mergers and acquisition plans.

Edited excerpts: You have said some revenue impact was seen on offshoring of large deals commissioned last year, apart from Covid-19 impact. Could you explain? If you recall, we had very good growth in the previous financial year: Almost 11 per cent organic revenue growth and 16 per cent overall. It ...