Lockdown 3.0: Work from home to continue as firms postpone opening

Little is expected to change for those who have been working hunched over laptops at home for five weeks, as majority of companies ask employees to continue working remotely for the next two weeks. The government has allowed private offices to function with 33 per cent of staff even in red zones, most of which are major cities.

But, with most forms of public transportation suspended, and local authorities asking people to not step outside, India Inc’s plans of getting staff back to offices have gone haywire. While the Confederation of Indian Industry has asked the government ...