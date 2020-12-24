London-based Vedanta Resources raises stake in India unit to 55.1%

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta surges 8% after promoters buy additional stake via open market
In the process of arranging financing for delisting: Vedanta Resources
Moody's flags Vedanta Resources' failure to take full ownership of unit
Vedanta's failed delisting triggers debate on FDI tag, limited disclosure
Vedanta Ltd fails to get enough shares to delist from stock exchanges
-
London-based Vedanta Resources (VRL) has raised its stake in its India listed unit, Vedanta to 55.11 per cent by buying from open market shares worth Rs 2,959 crore.
VRL bought 18.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 159.94 per share, the company said in a statement on its website.
It made the purchase through block deals. The purchase of shares in the open market helped the firm raise its stake in Vedanta to 55.11 per cent from the current 50.13 per cent. The move comes weeks after the firm's failed attempt to delist Vedanta Ltd from Indian stock exchanges.
The delisting failed due to an insufficient number of shares being offered in the buyback proposal of VRL.
"This is in line with our stated strategic priority for simplifying the group structure to align the group's capital and operational structures, streamline the process of servicing the Group's financing obligations and improve a range of important credit metrics," it said.
The simplification process which has been underway for several years has involved mergers of group companies and may involve other share acquisitions in accordance with applicable law, the company said without elaborating.
J P Morgan India acted as the broker to VRL for this transaction.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU