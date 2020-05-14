Lufthansa, Swiss to resume flights to Mumbai from Frankfurt, Zurich

-
Lufthansa and Swiss will resume flights to Mumbai from Frankfurt and Zurich in June subject to the lifting of governement restrictions.
Lufthansa group's senior director (sales), South Asia, George Ettiyil said the decision reflects the robust demand for flights to and from India, even in these unprecedented times. "With Germany and Switzerland also leading the way by flattening the “curve” in Europe, reopening this route will increase economic co-operation between our countries again," he said.
With over 106 destinations in Germany and Europe, and more than 20 intercontinental destinations, the range of flights on offer for all travellers will be greatly expanded by the end of June.The first batch of flights will be available for reservation in the booking systems today, the airline said.
By the end of June, the Lufthansa Group airlines plan to offer around 1,800 weekly roundtrips to more than 130 destinations worldwide, it said.
