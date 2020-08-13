Lupin appoints K B S Anand, Punita Kumar Sinha as independent directors

Drug firm on Wednesday announced the appointment of K B S Anand and Punita Kumar-Sinha as independent directors.

Anand most recently served as managing director and chief executive officer at Asian Paints.

He currently serves as an independent director on the boards of Marico, Tata Chemicals and Borosil, said in a filing to BSE.

Punita Kumar-Sinha brings significant governance and investment experience across India and North America.

She founded Pacific Paradigm Advisors, an independent investment advisory and management firm, and was formerly a senior managing director at Blackstone, it added.

She serves as an independent director for several companies, including Infosys, JSW Steel, Blackstone Embassy REIT and Rallis, said.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr K B S Anand and Dr Punita Kumar-Sinha to our board. With their long and illustrious careers, they bring decades of experience in key areas such as innovation, strategy, capital markets and financial expertise that are crucial to Lupin's future operations and strategy," Lupin Chairman Manju D Gupta said.

