Lupin gets USFDA approval for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution

Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the USFDA for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, used in treating symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product which is a generic version of Mylan Specialty's Perforomist Inhalation Solution, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.
As per IQVIA MAT June 2022 data, the medication had annual sales of around USD 282 million in the US market.
Shares of Lupin ended 2.55 per cent down at Rs 677.65 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 21:34 IST