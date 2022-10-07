JUST IN
Lupin ties up with global agencies to support tuberculosis treatment
Equitas SFB gross advances up by 20% at Rs 22,802 cr at September end
Gautam Adani announces investment worth Rs 65,000 cr in Rajasthan
Infosys again faces legal action for age and gender discrimination in US
Prosus may not have to pay break up fee for scrapped BillDesk deal: Sources
RattanIndia to buy 100% stake in electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors
WPP acquires remaining 26% stake in MediaCom from Balsara family
Andersen to set up new firm for consulting services in India, other places
Tesla to deliver first Semi Trucks to Pepsi by Dec 1, says Elon Musk
Kerala's agriculture startup launches end-to-end supply chain for bananas
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Equitas SFB gross advances up by 20% at Rs 22,802 cr at September end
Business Standard

Lupin ties up with global agencies to support tuberculosis treatment

Drug firm Lupin has tied up with Unitaid, The Aurum Institute, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and other global procurement agencies to support tuberculosis prevention treatment initiative

Topics
Lupin | Tuberculosis | medical industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

lupin

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has tied up with Unitaid, The Aurum Institute, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and other global procurement agencies to support tuberculosis prevention treatment initiative to be rolled out to 138 countries.

As per the agreement, the Mumbai-based firm will introduce two new formulations, a fixed-dose combination of Rifapentine + Isoniazid and Rifapentine 300 mg standalone tablets, at an affordable price in various regions, including many low-and middle-income countries with a large burden of tuberculosis (TB).

"We are committed to enhancing the global access to affordable and high-quality drugs and APIs for the treatment of tuberculosis...

"Through this, we will further reinforce our long legacy to provide shorter, more patient-friendly treatment options to prevent TB," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said in a statement.

Lupin is a leading player in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lupin

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 15:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.