Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to set up Rs 12,000 cr power plant in Odisha

Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, is looking to diversify into power generation, and plans to set up a Rs 12,000 crore in Odisha.

It also aims to enter into aluminium business and may soon set up a greenfield aluminium project.

Sources informed that the 1,600 megawatt capacity coal-fired power project would come up in Odisha's Sundargarh district as a wholly owned subsidiary of MCL.

MCL also plans to enter into the aluminium business, they further said.

The mini ratna company is currently looking to secure a bauxite mine for the purpose.

Coal India's board in October 2021 had approved a pre-feasibility report for setting up an integrated aluminium project in Odisha.

Earlier, the coal behemoth in December 2020 had got in-principle approval for venturing into aluminium and solar sectors and creation of special purpose vehicles.

Coal India in a regulatory filing in October 2021 had said that the proposed aluminium project would include bauxite mining, alumina refinery, aluminium smelter and an associated captive by its wholly owned subsidiary MCL.

