JUST IN
Google pauses green card applications from employees amid layoffs
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to set up Rs 12,000 cr power plant in Odisha
Deeptech battery startup Log9 raises $40 million, aims global footprint
EaseMyTrip to establish offline retail stores through franchise model
Corporate India's new mantra for employees on leave: Do Not Disturb
Spotify to start handing over pink slips as soon as this week: Report
Apple first company to export phones worth $1 bn in a month from India
BPCL plans to shut Bina refinery in June for a month for maintenance
Zomato CEO Goyal says aware of fraud at delivery agents' end, fixing it
Mahanadi Coalfields expects 13% production rise to 190 mn tonnes in FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Deeptech battery startup Log9 raises $40 million, aims global footprint
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to set up Rs 12,000 cr power plant in Odisha

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, is looking to diversify into power generation, and plans to set up a Rs 12,000 crore power plant in Odisha

Topics
Mahanadi Coalfields | power plant in Odisha | Power plant

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to set up Rs 12,000 cr power plant in Odisha
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to set up Rs 12,000 cr power plant in Odisha

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, is looking to diversify into power generation, and plans to set up a Rs 12,000 crore power plant in Odisha.

 

It also aims to enter into aluminium business and may soon set up a greenfield aluminium project.

Sources informed that the 1,600 megawatt capacity coal-fired power project would come up in Odisha's Sundargarh district as a wholly owned subsidiary of MCL.

MCL also plans to enter into the aluminium business, they further said.

The mini ratna company is currently looking to secure a bauxite mine for the purpose.

Coal India's board in October 2021 had approved a pre-feasibility report for setting up an integrated aluminium project in Odisha.

Earlier, the coal behemoth in December 2020 had got in-principle approval for venturing into aluminium and solar sectors and creation of special purpose vehicles.

Coal India in a regulatory filing in October 2021 had said that the proposed aluminium project would include bauxite mining, alumina refinery, aluminium smelter and an associated captive power plant by its wholly owned subsidiary MCL.

--IANS

ans/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mahanadi Coalfields

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 12:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.