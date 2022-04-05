Mahindra Electric Mobility launches Alfa CNG's passenger, cargo variants

-
Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of Mahindra Group, on Monday launched its new Alfa CNG passenger and cargo variants with price starting at Rs 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom Lucknow).
Based on its popular three-wheeler Alfa brand, the new Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG variant is priced at Rs 2.57 lakh and the Alfa Load Plus is tagged at Rs 2,57,800 (ex-showroom Lucknow), Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.
The vehicles will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, it added.
"The launch of new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options, including electric, diesel and CNG to meet their different mobility needs," Mahindra Electric Mobility Chief Executive Suman Mishra, said.
With the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of India, the Alfa Cargo and Passenger will be an excellent choice for those looking at huge savings, she added.
