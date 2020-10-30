Mahindra Lifespace posts Rs 13.48 crore net loss in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra rolls out BS-VI trims of Alfa three-wheeler
Tech Mahindra unit to pick up stake in Texas-based VitalTech Holdings
Tech Mahindra signs agreement to form joint venture with Sumitomo Corp
Tech Mahindra to acquire Tenzing Group, Momenton for Rs 293 crore
ITI will be able to produce 4G, 5G equipment in a few months: Tech Mahindra
-
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on lower income.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 15.04 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income fell to Rs 37.42 crore in the September quarter from Rs 329.84 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
The company achieved sales of Rs 115 crore in the residential business and had collections of Rs 134 crore in the segment.
"We have done the industry's first zero-touch digital launch of our next project in Palghar in the MMR area. We have been overwhelmed by the customer response.
"Across our portfolio, sales momentum has picked up in Q2 as unlocks have been announced," Mahindra Lifespace Developers MD and CEO Arvind Subramanian said.
Even in integrated cities and industrial cluster business,Subramanian said, the company has seen few land leases and improvement in lead pipeline.
"As the momentum continues to improve further, we are getting ready for further new project launches in H2 and hope to see continued momentum in sales," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU