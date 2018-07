The Marazzo MPV is expected to come in seven-seater and eight-seater variants. The Marazzo is expected to come feature-packed with creature comforts and equipment such as Mahindra's latest infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control with vents for all three rows, projector headlamps and daytime running lights(DRLs). The Marazzo is going to have the largest footprint (wheelbase x front track) of any Mahindra vehicle till date and is expected to get a number of innovations in order to meet international standards, according to Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd.