Mahindra, Tata Motors set to ride on RBI push for cash vans contracts

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors will get a shot in the arm with cash logistics companies (CLC) set to place orders for nearly 7,000 upgraded cash vans valued at about Rs 650-700 crore. This follows a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) diktat calling for stricter security protocols for CLCs given the increasing reliance of banks on outsourced service providers and their sub-contractors. “It is the biggest such upgrade by the industry, and orders are expected to be placed over the next six months.

Each upgraded cash van will cost about Rs 9 lakh. It’s a big capital ...