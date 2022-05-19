MakeMyTrip partners with banks, NBFCs for 'book now pay later' option

-
-
Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with 15 banks, NBFCs and fintech players, including HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Capital float and Zest Money, for its 'book now pay later' option while booking flight or hotels.
The company's fintech arm TripMoney has established a marketplace attracting 15 banks, NBFCs and fintech players, which also include Kissht, Lazypay and Simpl, among others, to offer easy travel credit to travellers, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.
The book now pay later (BNPL) payment has been introduced on bookings for travel, flight or hotels, on MakeMyTrip as well as on the Goibibo app, it added.
"The BNPL and EMI options will help provide easy and quick access to short-term credit for our customers on attractive terms. This will help travellers meet their aspirations to travel more frequently and to newer destinations," MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.
The online travel services firm said the initial response to BNPL on the MakeMyTrip platform has been very encouraging and it has witnessed 60 per cent growth in BNPL transactions quarter-on-quarter over the past one year.
"Currently, more than 75 per cent customers who opt for BNPL select no-cost EMIs (to be paid within 3 months) while the rest go for longer duration EMIs," it added.
Travellers who opt to travel without making any payment at the time of booking are provided short-term credit by the partner NBFCs and banks through an underwriting platform that evaluates customers' creditworthiness using data science models, the company said.
