Solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies bags orders worth $2.37 bn

-
ALSO READ
Five Star Business Finance, Waaree Energies get Sebi's nod to float IPOs
California may cut rooftop solar incentives as panel market booms
RattanIndia Power consolidated net loss widens to Rs 386.69 cr in Dec qtr
Max 10 yrs in jail, Rs 1 lakh fine: Proposed Karnataka anti-conversion bill
Karnataka's Siddaramaiah slams BJP for forcing anti-conversion law in state
-
Domestic solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth USD 2.37 billion from customers in the domestic and international markets.
The orders are for supplying high-efficiency bifacial solar panels of 540Wp (watt peak) and 600Wp, Waaree Energies said in a statement.
These panels will be produced in Waaree's manufacturing facility using M10 and M12 cells.
"These orders are consistent with the Indian government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and will bring in more than USD 2 billion in foreign exchange while creating hundreds of job opportunities. These orders will enable us in strengthening our market position as we diversify our clientele and expand into newer markets," said Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Energies.
Waaree currently has a 4GW PV module manufacturing capacity and plans to add another 5GW by December 2022.
The 4GW solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to be operational by March 2023.
Waaree Energies, the flagship company of Waaree Group, is the country's leading solar photovoltaic (PV) maker and leader in the rooftop segment with headquarters in Mumbai and four manufacturing facilities at Surat, Chikhli, Tumb and Nandigram.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU