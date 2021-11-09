Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizer Q2 net profit falls 28% to Rs 29 crore

-
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizer on Tuesday reported a 28.57 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 28.97 crore for the September 2021 quarter.
The company's net profit had stood at Rs 40.56 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizer said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from contracts with customers during July-September 2021 went up by 5.67 per cent to Rs 727.81 crore, compared with Rs 688.73 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizer on Tuesday closed at Rs 630.75 apiece, up 0.89 per cent on the BSE.
