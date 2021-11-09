UltraTech commits to Net Zero Concrete Roadmap announced by GCCA

-

Leading cement maker UltraTech on Tuesday announced its commitment to the GCCA 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete.
UltraTech is among world's leading cement and concrete manufacturers to affirm their commitment to net zero concrete by 2050 and agree to an ambitious intermediate goal of preventing 5 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030, the Aditya Birla group firm said in a statement.
"This commitment to produce carbon neutral concrete by 2050 is a collective commitment of the world's leading cement and concrete companies to fully contribute to building the sustainable world of tomorrow. The Roadmap also includes a sectoral commitment to cut CO2 emissions by a further 25 per cent by 2030," the company said.
UltraTech has made this commitment as a founding member of Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA).
