Marico Ltd plans to achieve net-zero emissions in global operations by 2040

FMCG major Marico Ltd on Thursday announced plans to achieve net-zero emissions in its global operations by 2040.
The company will introduce multiple sustainability initiatives across its global operations with a view of curbing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promoting a carbon-neutral business agenda, Marico Ltd said in a statement.
"At Marico, we are taking responsibility for our actions by announcing our vision to achieve net-zero emissions across our global operations by 2040," Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta said.
As part of this goal, he further said, "We will be integrating carbon-neutral strategies into our operations and take consistent steps to minimise our carbon footprint in the long run."
To meet the target, Marico will also move to sustainable built environments across its offices and major operational units, apart from tracking and reporting carbon sequestration potential from afforestation drives, the statement said.
It will also integrate carbon neutrality measures across all existing and future product configurations and processes, conducting a thorough analysis of business risks and opportunities to create strategies that enable its transition to net-zero operations.
Gupta said the rise in global temperatures is creating conditions ripe for climate-related disasters at an unprecedented scale, from extreme heat waves and droughts to flash floods and cyclones.
"To contain, mitigate, and reverse this threat, businesses must embrace their role as responsible corporate citizens and transition to a carbon-neutral framework, as swiftly as possible," he added.
Marico said it also plans to make significant investments in low-carbon innovations and systems to accelerate the decarbonisation of its operational footprint apart from mapping direct and indirect emissions across its operations.
