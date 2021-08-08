Market value of 9 most-valued companies up Rs 2.22 trn; RIL and TCS lead

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries

Nine of the top-10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 2,22,591.01 crore in market valuation last week, with heavyweights RIL, TCS and HDFC twins gaining the most.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,690.88 points or 3.21 per cent. The index reached its all-time high of 54,717.24 on August 5.

Barring Bajaj Finance, rest nine companies -- Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank -- logged gains.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 52,766.97 crore to Rs 12,24,441.49 crore.

HDFC Bank saw its market capitalisation (m-cap) zoom by Rs 37,563.09 crore to reach Rs 8,26,332.67 crore, and HDFC added Rs 34,173.81 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,74,912.16 crore.

RIL gained Rs 34,011.11 crore to Rs 13,24,341.36 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 24,585.18 crore to Rs 3,52,708.11 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys rose by Rs 17,078.94 crore to Rs 7,02,898.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 10,181.46 crore to Rs 4,83,030.92 crore.

HUL added Rs 8,705.23 crore to Rs 5,57,111.01 crore and State Bank Rs 3,525.22 crore to Rs 3,88,800.70 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 344.05 crore to Rs 3,75,628.83 crore.

RIL was leading the ranking of top-10 firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

First Published: Sun, August 08 2021. 10:25 IST

