Maruti dominates passenger vehicle sales in Aug, 6 models in top ten list

(MSI) continued its hold on the Indian passenger vehicles market with its models occupying the first six positions in the top ten best selling list in August.

According to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the company's entry-level car topped the list, selling 22,237 units in August.

In the same month last year, the model was at second position selling 21,521 units.

MSI's compact sedan sold 21,990 units last month moving down to the second spot. It had occupied the first position in the year-ago month with 30,934 units.



At the third position, the premium hatchback from the MSI stable sold 19,115 units last month. It was at the sixth position in August 2017 selling 12,631 units.

Coming at the fourth position in August this year was with 17,713 units, moving down a slot from last year when it sold 17,190 units.

Another hatchback from MSI, retained its fifth position with 13,658 units in August. It had sold 13,907 units in the same month last year. The company's compact SUV stood at sixth position with 13,271 units down from the fourth position last year.



Rival Hyundai's compact hatchback Grand i10 occupied the seventh position with the sale of 11,489 units. The company's premium hatchback Elite i20 stood at eighth position with 11,475 units.

Another model from the Hyundai stable, Creta, occupied the ninth position with the sale of 10,394 units. Honda's compact sedan Amaze stood at the tenth position with sales of 9,644 units.