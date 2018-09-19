Key takeaways from Reliance Communication 14th Annual General Meeting
Ambani addressed the shareholders of all group companies, including RCom, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Reliance Capital, Home Finance and Nippon Life AMC in one go.
BS Web Team
New Delhi
Last Updated at September 19, 2018 15:02 IST
At the 14th annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani bid adieu to the telecom business, owing to intense slugfest in the sector. Once the regulatory approvals for spectrum sales to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio receive clearance, RCom will exit the telecom business completely.
A ray of hope for shareholders- RCom to develop 133-acre infotech park in Navi Mumbai
RCom is planning to develop 133-acre infotech park Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Navi Mumbai into 30 million sqft of commercial space as part of its asset monetisation plan. The development will result in creating an area that is equivalent to 75 Nariman Points (Mumbai's central business district) or 10 new Bandra-Kurla Complexes.
Reliance Realty will be the engine of growth for the future of RCom
Anil Ambani said Reliance Realty will be the engine of growth for them. The valuation of this project, according to an HDFC Realty study, is estimated to be over Rs 250 billion. RCom plans to develop the DAKC in 10 years. Around 3 mn square feet is already ready for commercial use and will be rented starting this year, Ambani said, adding that he expected revenue accruals through it this year itself.
In the enterprise business, monetise will be done at an appropriate stage
Ambani said as they have moved out of the mobile sector, they will follow value accretive procedure and consider monetisation only at an appropriate time for RCom's enterprise business, which includes enterprise, data, submarine and long distance international voice calls.
Buybacks will be addressed once the company is debt free
For Reliance Infrastructure, Ambani reiterated that 100 per cent of the Rs 188 billion accrued from the sale of Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission will go towards the company’s zero debt target by next year. He said options for shareholder value creation like buybacks will also be addressed once the company is debt free next year.
