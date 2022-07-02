NTPC arm to develop 10GW renewable energy power park in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
A 26-year-old sex-crime fighter is taking South Korean politics by storm
NTPC net profit jumps 12% to Rs 5,199 cr in Q4 due to higher revenues
Bollywood Park, Dinosaur Park get South Delhi civic body nod for creation
Rays Experts to commission world's largest solar park in Rajasthan
Adani, Ambani make Rs 1.68 trn investment pledge in Rajasthan: Report
-
State-run power giant NTPC's arm, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd ( NREL), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to develop 10 GW ultra mega renewable energy power parks (UMREPP) in the state.
The power PSU in a statement said that NTPC Group has set a target of 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032.
"As a step towards achieving this target, the NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Government of Rajasthan for development of 10 GW Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Rajasthan," the statement said.
The company said that in less than 2 years since its inception, NTPC REL has won 4 GW renewable energy capacity by bidding in various tenders which are under different stages of implementation.
Additionally, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, and NTPC REL has also entered into a joint venture agreement with DVC for developing RE parks and projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU