NTPC arm to develop 10GW renewable energy power park in Rajasthan

State-run power giant NTPC's arm, Ltd ( NREL), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government to develop 10 GW ultra mega power parks (UMREPP) in the state.

The power PSU in a statement said that Group has set a target of 60 GW capacity by 2032.

"As a step towards achieving this target, the Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Government of for development of 10 GW Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Rajasthan," the statement said.

The company said that in less than 2 years since its inception, NTPC REL has won 4 GW renewable energy capacity by bidding in various tenders which are under different stages of implementation.

Additionally, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, and NTPC REL has also entered into a joint venture agreement with DVC for developing RE parks and projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)