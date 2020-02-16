Maruti Suzuki shifts gears, moves from hatchbacks to SUV-based models

Three and a half years ago, as French carmaker Renault was basking in the new-found success of the Kwid, a cross between an SUV and a car, a team of engineers at Maruti Suzuki, under the leadership of C V Raman, senior executive director, engineering, were busy etching a new design language for India's largest passenger vehicle maker.

Fast forward to September 2019, Maruti’s first mini SUV, S Presso (Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom) which broke cover at the 2018 Auto Expo as a Future S concept, debuts in the Indian market. It is followed by the Ignis, a ...