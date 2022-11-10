Twitter India posts Rs 32-cr loss in FY22, expenses rise to Rs 136 cr

Microblogging platform Twitter's Indian arm recorded a loss of around Rs 32 crore in the financial year which ended on March 31, 2022, according to documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.

India, which recently laid off over 160 employees, had posted a profit of Rs 7.76 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

The document shows that employee expenses of the company had jumped over three-fold to Rs 136.81 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 43.25 crore in 2020-21.

India's revenue, however, jumped by about 82 per cent to Rs 156.75 crore in FY22 from Rs 86.36 crore in the preceding fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)