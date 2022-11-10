Twitter India posts Rs 32-cr loss in FY22, expenses rise to Rs 136 cr

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
Court orders Twitter to give Musk more data on bots in battle over deal
-
Microblogging platform Twitter's Indian arm recorded a loss of around Rs 32 crore in the financial year which ended on March 31, 2022, according to documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Twitter India, which recently laid off over 160 employees, had posted a profit of Rs 7.76 crore in the financial year 2020-21.
The document shows that employee expenses of the company had jumped over three-fold to Rs 136.81 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 43.25 crore in 2020-21.
Twitter India's revenue, however, jumped by about 82 per cent to Rs 156.75 crore in FY22 from Rs 86.36 crore in the preceding fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU