JUST IN
Lenskart FY22 revenue rises 66% to Rs 1,502 cr, but slips into losses
AM/NS India EBITDA drops 62.98% to $204 million in September quarter
Page Industries Q2 net marginally up to Rs 162 cr; revenue at Rs 1,255 cr
Berger Paints Q2 profit rises marginally to Rs 219 cr, revenue up 20%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 profit surges 14% to Rs 1,714 crore
Adani Green Energy Q2 net up 49% to Rs 149 cr, income rises to Rs 1,686 cr
upGrad's revenue rises to Rs 692 cr in FY22, losses widen to Rs 627 cr
Trent's Q2 net profit jumps 41% to Rs 193 crore on robust revenue
IndiGrid Q2 profit nearly doubles to Rs 126 cr aided by higher revenues
Shriram General Insurance net profit dips 47.5% to Rs 147 crore in H1FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Adani Power inks pact to sell 100% stake in SPPL to ACX for Rs 1,556 cr
Business Standard

Twitter India posts Rs 32-cr loss in FY22, expenses rise to Rs 136 cr

Twitter India's revenue, however, jumped by about 82 per cent to Rs 156.75 crore in FY22 from Rs 86.36 crore in the preceding fiscal

Topics
Twitter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Microblogging platform Twitter's Indian arm recorded a loss of around Rs 32 crore in the financial year which ended on March 31, 2022, according to documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Twitter India, which recently laid off over 160 employees, had posted a profit of Rs 7.76 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

The document shows that employee expenses of the company had jumped over three-fold to Rs 136.81 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 43.25 crore in 2020-21.

Twitter India's revenue, however, jumped by about 82 per cent to Rs 156.75 crore in FY22 from Rs 86.36 crore in the preceding fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.