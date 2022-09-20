JUST IN
OYO working on 'green tag' for sustainable hotels on its platform: CEO
McLeod Russel India lenders likely to discuss Carbon Resources proposal

The contours of the proposal are like this: of an outstanding bank debt of Rs 1,650 crore, the upfront payment being offered is Rs 1,245 crore

Mcleod | McLeod Russel India

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

McLeod Russel
Sources close to the development said that the meeting was likely over the next couple of days

Lenders to McLeod Russel India will meet shortly to discuss a proposal from Carbon Resources to clear outstanding debts of banks and take charge of the company.

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 20:08 IST

