Mercedes-Benz rolls out luxury 'V-Class Elite' at Rs 1.10 crore in India

on Thursday launched 'V-Class Elite', a new luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Rs 1.10 crore in the country.

Speaking to reporters after the launch on Thursday, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, said that the MPV has a 1950cc diesel engine and offers features such as massaging function on the luxury seats, a centre console with refrigerated compartment, surround sound system with 15 speakers, among other facilities.

The company will import V-Class Elite to the Indian market from Spain.

The V-Class, which was launched in the beginning of this year, witnessed a success, Schwenk said. The V-Class Elite targets families, sports enthusiasts, business people, who want a top-end luxury MPV.

“We strive to launch a product every month, going forward into the next year," he added.

On company's performance, he said, during the festival season, it has delivered around 800 units.

In the first nine months of 2018, it had sold 11,789 units and till October this year, the sales have been over 10,000 units. During the calendar year 2018, the company posted sales of 15,338 units.

For the fourth quarter of the year ending December, 2019, the sales is expected to be in tandem with the sales trend in 2018. He said that the company will be continuing the product offensive during the quarter.

However, there might have been a de-growth of 15 per cent in the segment during this year, compared to the last year. The company will start rolling out BS VI cars starting January next year and plans are to stop producing vehicles based on the BS IV emission norms by December this year.

He said the company will be showcasing its wider range of models at the upcoming Auto Expo to be held in Delhi.