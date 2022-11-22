JUST IN
JSW Energy seeks shareholders' nod to appoint Parth Jindal as director
Hindustan Zinc in top 3 sustainable companies in metal-mining sector
Legal hitch keeps small field oil operators liable for windfall tax
Meta is India's largest media company: A look at the ten big firms in 2022
Volvo-Eicher looks to make most of post-pandemic recovery in bus market
India will reach 30% gender diversity on company boards only by 2058
Delhi HC rejects Future Group plea to terminate arbitration before SIAC
A banker turned tech maven: Meet Sandhya Devanathan, Meta India head
The big short in oil & gas PSUs: Lack of leadership in sector hurting India
Airtel's arm infusing Rs 600 cr to build east India's largest data center
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Volvo-Eicher looks to make most of post-pandemic recovery in bus market
Legal hitch keeps small field oil operators liable for windfall tax
Business Standard

Meta is India's largest media company: A look at the ten big firms in 2022

A look at the ten big media firms in the financial year ending 2022

Topics
Facebook | Media companies | Social Media

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta is now India’s largest media company. Its three brands, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, are among the biggest names in the fastest growing part of the Rs 161,400-crore Indian media business — digital advertising. But the company which totally dominates that space is Google with its YouTube, which comes at number four. Google has slipped down a bit because a new contender, the about-to-be merged Sony-Zee, makes it to number two position. And after a long time there is a second publisher in the top 10. DB Corp, which publishes Dainik Bhaskar and Divya Bhaskar among others, displaces Netflix by a narrow margin.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 19:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.