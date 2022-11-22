Meta is India's largest media company: A look at the ten big firms in 2022

Meta is now India’s largest media company. Its three brands, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, are among the biggest names in the fastest growing part of the Rs 161,400-crore Indian media business — digital advertising. But the company which totally dominates that space is with its YouTube, which comes at number four. has slipped down a bit because a new contender, the about-to-be merged Sony-Zee, makes it to number two position. And after a long time there is a second publisher in the top 10. DB Corp, which publishes Dainik Bhaskar and Divya Bhaskar among others, displaces Netflix by a narrow margin.