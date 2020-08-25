MF industry's digital drive helps in collections of new fund offerings

The digital-drive undertaken by the mutual fund (MF) industry and distributors is helping in the collections of new fund offerings (NFOs) even as parts of the country are still in partial lockdown.

Recently, Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund saw a collection of Rs 720 crore for its NFO. Officials at Nippon India MF said that 60 per cent of applications were made through the digital mode.

According to industry participants, the digital capability of the has helped have a wider access to different parts of the country, despite the current lockdown conditions created by the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Digital helps in gaining scale, as one can penetrate deeper and go into smaller cities. The success of our NFO can be attributed to educating our distributor partners on acquiring and servicing investors digitally, and continuously investing in our digital assets,” said Saugata Chatterjee, co-chief business officer, Nippon India MF.

For Nippon India MF’s NFO, over 80,000 investors across 370 locations participated in the offering.

Industry players are of the view that it is not just direct MF platforms such as Paytm Money, Groww, and others, contributing to NFO collections, but adoption of digital channels by MF distributors that is helping drive the flows.

Among other fund houses, Baroda MF launched the NFO of large- and mid-cap fund in August. On Monday, Union MF floated a medium duration fund, which will see its NFO close on September 7.





“We have seen the step-up by exchanges on their MF platforms. This has played an important role in helping independent financial advisors (IFAs) to route their clients’ investments in the current environment,” said Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer of Mirae Asset Management Company.

Mirae AMC had a banking and PSU debt fund in July, which mobilised Rs 204 crore. Among other NFOs, HSBC Focused Equity Fund saw collections of Rs 509 crore in July.

The lockdown was expected to create major disruptions in the as MFs were forced to shut their branches. However, the MF platforms operated by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) allowed smooth operations for IFAs even though branches had become inaccessible.

In some cases, offline-focused IFAs in smaller cities had requested MFs to delay their NFOs, as they wouldn’t be able to participate during lockdown.

While the digital mode has facilitated NFO participation, industry experts say the sharp market bounce-back has kept investor sentiments afloat.

Since March 23 lows, frontline indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- have gained about 50 per cent each.

The (Sebi) has also been nudging the to adopt more digital-focused avenues to make it easier for investors to buy and sell MF units.

Earlier in the year, issued a circular stating that it had decided to allow investors to directly access infrastructure of recognised stock exchanges to purchase and redeem MF units directly from asset management