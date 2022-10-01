JUST IN
Indian tech firm Mphasis to create 1,000 jobs in northern England
Amazon launches live video and interactive shopping experience in India
Office transactions record 29% YoY growth during Q3: Knight Frank India
MSMEs mainstay of economy, can make India self-reliant: LS Speaker Birla
Zee Ent shareholders approve reappointment of Punit Goenka on board
Airox Technologies files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi
Hero MotoCorp to lose top spot in 2-wheeler sales to HMSI: Elara Capital
Zee Media exits BARC, 14 news channels to be out of viewership rating
Air India plans raising $1 bn; to start 20 weekly international flights
UltraTech, JSW in race to acquire India Cements' project in Madhya Pradesh
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Indian tech firm Mphasis to create 1,000 jobs in northern England
Business Standard

MG Motor retail sales increase by 17% in September 2022 to 3,808 units

MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,808 units in September.

Topics
MG Motor | Car makers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MG Astor
Photo: Twitter

MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,808 units in September.

The automaker had sold 3,241 units in September 2021.

"The waiting period continues to be 3-6 months across models impacted by supply chain constraints," MG Motor said in a statement.

The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.

"However, the semiconductor availability issue persists, limiting MG to supply only the Astor MT (manual transmission) model for the time being," it added.

The company is hopeful about commencing deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MG Motor

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 12:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.