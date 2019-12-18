Micron Technology appoints Anand Ramamoorthy to head India operations

Micron Technology, Inc., the fourth-largest semiconductor company in the world with revenues of $23.4 billion, has appointed Anand Ramamoorthy as managing director for its India operations. Ramamoorthy will lead and drive a growing team composed of research and development personnel, design engineers and support functions across all Micron sites in India.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee and Auburn University, Alabama, Ramamoorthy has more than 21 years of global experience in building teams, implementing business strategies, fostering innovation and leading organizational transformation. In prior roles, he has led teams in wireless, automotive electronics, data centre and cybersecurity. Prior to joining Micron, Ramamoorthy held leadership roles at tech Intel, Harman, Marvell and Freescale.

“Anand (Ramamoorthy) will play a key role in growing our India operations and driving innovation for Micron products and solutions,” said Jeff VerHeul, senior vice president of nonvolatile engineering at Micron. “Anand’s (Ramamoorthy) leadership alongside our talented teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will help fuel Micron’s growth for many years to come.”

Micron’s Bengaluru and Hyderabad operations contribute to the development of technologies behind breakthroughs in a wide range of areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G and machine learning. Idaho-based Micron provides memory and storage solutions to various industries and its technology is being used in precision medicine, smartwatches to autonomous vehicles.

“Memory and storage technologies are foundational to enabling growth in AI, the cloud and 5G,” said Anand Ramamoorthy, MD, Micron India. “Micron’s India team is developing innovative technology and products that can change the way the world accesses and manages data, and I am excited to lead this fast-growing and talented team,” said Ramamoorthy who spent his formative years in the US running product divisions and engineering teams before moving back to India in 2009.

India is now a key market for Micron. It established its first India site in Bengaluru in January this year and then in October unveiled its new global development centre in Hyderabad. The centre is poised to become Micron’s 3rd or 4th largest global site within a few years. Micron India now has an employee base of 900 and it is planning to scale it up to over 2,000 by the end of next year. The company is eyeing opportunities to provide its technology to the government, large enterprises and small and medium in the country.

“When you (see) the macro conditions in India, we are looking at people setting up sovereign data centres, that is an expected explosion in telecom infrastructure, thanks to 5G. All the large MNCs are developing their next-generation platforms in the country. I think the timing is perfect,” said Ramamoorthy. “The government is also building a lot of data centres and information highways, all these are great opportunities for computing and storage.”