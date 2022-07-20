Microsoft announces 'Viva Engage' app in Teams to help build community

-
Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is introducing Viva Engage, a new app in Teams that helps build community and connection, along with providing tools for personal expression.
Built on the foundation of Yammer, Viva Engage brings people together across the organisation to connect with leaders and coworkers, find answers to questions, share their unique story, and find belonging at work.
"Leaders can share news and insights, answer questions, and facilitate two-way conversations that help employees feel heard and included," the company said in a blogpost.
"With Storyline and Stories features, employees can connect with co-workers, and share their thoughts, expertise, passions, and ideas," it added.
Microsoft Viva is designed to give employees across multiple roles and functions what they need to feel connected -- no matter when or where they work.
But employee experience is more than that. It is about helping employees excel at their job, whether it's sales, marketing, finance, or IT, the company said.
The social app for digital communities, conversations, and self-expression tools builds on the existing capabilities of the Communities app for Teams and Microsoft 365.
Last month, Microsoft introduced the first of a new dimension of Viva, tailored to meet these vertical, role-specific needs -- Microsoft Viva Sales.
