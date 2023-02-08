Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing browser now available for public use

-
-
American tech giant Microsoft's new ChatGPT-powered Bing experience will now be available for everybody as a "limited preview" on desktop.
According to The Verge, an American technology news website, users will have a limited number of queries that can be used with it, but users will be able to sign up for full access soon.
If you visit Bing.com, you may see some example searches that you can try out, if it shows you the new interface. Clicking on them will lead you to a Bing search page with traditional results on the left, and a chat window on the right with the AI-generated answer.
You won't be able to ask follow-up questions or clarify the results until you have full access. Despite the new chat-style UI on the homepage, searching for your own query will provide standard Bing search results, reported The Verge.
Microsoft says you'll get higher priority in the waitlist if you sign in with your Microsoft account, set Microsoft defaults on your PC, and download the Bing app. According to an FAQ, you'll get an email when you're through the waitlist and can access the new chat experience.
As per The Verge, the company expects to roll out access to millions of people within the coming weeks, as well as to roll out a mobile version of the experience, as per The Verge.
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 18:09 IST
