Mindtree appoints key personnel to expand Europe and APAC presence

Mid-sized firm is expanding in Europe and Asia-Pacific and has appointed key personnel in the regions.

The company has appointed Klaus Seifert as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH).

Munich-based Seifert has over two decades of experience in sales, business development, and profit and loss management across diverse industry sectors. He was formerly the head of Global Technology Services for DACH at IBM.

Further, Erik Julius Larsen has joined the company as Chief Business Officer for Nordics and Benelux.

Larsen’s experience of more than 25 years includes several executive positions in the IT industry across northern Europe. Prior to joining Mindtree, he worked at Cognizant as Country Manager and Head of Sales for Nordics.

Dominic Del Giudice has been appointed as Chief Business Officer for Asia-Pacific, and will be based in Melbourne, Australia.

"Del Giudice joins with more than two decades of management consulting, business and digital transformation, and enterprise and technology solutions experience with large multinational He joins from IBM, where he was Vice President and Senior Partner at IBM Global Business Services across Asia-Pacific and Australia/New Zealand.

“We are making sustained investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of our 4x4x4 strategy aimed at strengthening our leadership capabilities and strategic partnerships in these markets to drive superior growth,” said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.

He added that with businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific increasingly seeking strategic technology partnerships to maximise revenues and growth, strong leadership with a deep understanding of these markets will be critical for delivering value to clients.