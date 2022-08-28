Minority investors may seek higher dividend as Tata Sons posts huge profit

With Sons having announced a record high profit in the 2022 fiscal, the firm's minority shareholders, such as the Mistry family, plan to seek a higher from Sons Private. The dividend, when approved by its shareholders on August 30, will lead to a total outflow of Rs 404 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2022. The Mistry family will earn Rs 75 crore as income on its 18.5 per cent stake in the company.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.