Minority investors may seek higher dividend as Tata Sons posts huge profit

Firm reports Rs 19,638 crore liability towards AGR dues of Tata Teleservices, makes provisions of Rs 1,148 crore for AGR and is expected to make additional provisions in the years ahead

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

With Tata Sons having announced a record high profit in the 2022 fiscal, the firm's minority shareholders, such as the Mistry family, plan to seek a higher dividend from Tata Sons Private. The dividend, when approved by its shareholders on August 30, will lead to a total outflow of Rs 404 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2022. The Mistry family will earn Rs 75 crore as dividend income on its 18.5 per cent stake in the company.

First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 16:01 IST

