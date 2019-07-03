MMT to expand its footprint, gets down to business with corporate travel

After focusing on the retail segment for years, MakeMyTrip (MMT) is now ramping up its corporate travel business. From a marketplace for personal travel and curated experiences, it is looking to expand its footprint and tap into the relatively small, but steady business that corporate travel offers in the country. “The strategic thinking for this (corporate segment expansion) started two years ago.

When we were looking at overall strategy, corporate stood out as one area that we really hadn’t forayed into,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and CEO-India, MMT. That was ...