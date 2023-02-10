JUST IN
Quick commerce firm Zepto launches engagement programme, app for farmers
Business Standard

Moody's Investor Service cuts rating outlook on 4 Adani companies

Moody's on Friday revised downwards the rating outlook on 4 Adani Group companies to negative from stable after significant and rapid decline in market value following a report by Hindenburg Research

Topics
Moody's Rating | Adani Group | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Moody's Investor Service on Friday revised downwards the rating outlook on four Adani Group companies to negative from stable after a significant and rapid decline in market value following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

In a statement, Moody's said the rating outlook for Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd has been changed to negative from stable.

"These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a report from a short-seller highlighting governance concerns in the Group," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:20 IST

