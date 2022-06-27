Moody's upgrades JSW Steel's corporate family rating to Ba1 from Ba2

-
ALSO READ
Tesla inches toward blue-chip status via Moody's rating boost
Moody's affirms Indiabulls HFC's B3 rating; upgrades outlook to 'stable'
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec
Moody's downgrades cash-strapped Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative
-
Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has upgraded the JSW Steel Ltd's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the ratings outlook on JSW Steel Ltd and Periama Holdings LLC to 'stable' from 'positive'.
"The upgrade reflects JSW's continued strong operating performance and consistently strong credit metrics while maintaining good liquidity," Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's senior vice president said.
Ba1 rating means obligations are judged to have speculative elements and are subject to substantial credit risk.
Moody's has also upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2 JSW's senior unsecured notes rating, the guaranteed backed senior unsecured rating on Periama Holdings LLC and the USD 40-million guaranteed senior unsecured revenue bonds issued by Jefferson County Port Authority.
In Moody's view, JSW's substantially stronger operating performance will help sustain its deleveraging.
The upgrade also reflects the successful commissioning of the company's 5 million tonnes per annum brownfield expansion at Dolvi in November 2021 and its ramp-up thereafter, which will translate into at least a 20 per cent increase in steel shipments during the ongoing financial year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU