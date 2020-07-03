Morgan Stanley, BofA lead i-banking in value terms with 50% market share

Wall Street majors and jumped many places to lead the league table in value terms during the first half of the year, while in terms of volume, EY retains the top slot closing as many as 22 transactions, according to a report.

These two players accounted for nearly half of the close to $44 billion of mergers and acquisitions completed during the first six months of the calendar year while in terms of volume their share is very low, completing just 11 of the 72 deals during the reporting period.

According to the numbers collated by Merger Market, leads the league table completing deals worth $13.53 billion, which also makes the American investment banker the second largest in terms of volume as well with nine completed deals during the reporting period.

has closed just two big deals valued at $6.66 billion, but is the second largest in value terms, according to the report, adding in terms of volume, this Wall Street major is ranked at a low 11.

The report says the top 15 i-bankers have completed deals worth $43.81 billion across 72 transactions during the reporting period.

Among the domestic i-bankers, RBSA Advisors leads the league table with $4.6 billion across seven deals, which also makes it the third-largest deal maker, and JM Financial with $1.7 billion across seven deals is the fourth largest deal maker among the top 15. Arpwood Capital is at number seven with $1.5 billion across three transactions.

For Arpwood, this is the maiden entry into the big boys' club.

At the third slot is EY closing as many as 22 deals involving $5.08 billion, making it the largest deal maker in terms of volume, followed by Deloitte which has completed three deals worth $3.3 billion.

At the fifth slot is SBI Caps closing three deals worth $2.9 billion, followed by Nomura Holdings with $1.7 billion across two deals, and IDSBI Capital Markets with $1.3 billion involving two deals.



Others among the top 15 are Alvarex & Marsal ($745 million across two deals), JP Morgan ($548 million across two deals), Citi ($434 million across three deals), Oaklins ($150 million across three deals), and Avendus Capital ($92 million across three deals).