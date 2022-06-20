Morgan Stanley Investment Funds offloads Rs 105-cr shares of Happiest Minds

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 net profit jumps 16.1% to Rs 48.92 cr
Happiest Minds Tech net income up 45% to Rs 52 crore amid high attrition
Morgan Stanley relationships across Wall Street snared in probe
Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others
-
Morgan Stanley Investment Funds on Monday offloaded shares of IT company Happiest Mind Technologies Ltd for Rs 105 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Emerging Leaders Equity Fund sold 13,14,055 shares, amounting to 0.9 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 800 apiece, valuing the transaction to Rs 105.12 crore.
Meanwhile, Plutus Wealth Management LLP picked up 19,39,325 shares of the company.
Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies closed 0.62 per cent lower at Rs 821.65 on BSE.
As of March 2022, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds held a 1.24 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU