Morgan Stanley Investment Funds offloads Rs 105-cr shares of Happiest Minds

Investment Funds on Monday offloaded shares of IT company Happiest Mind Technologies Ltd for Rs 105 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Investment Funds Emerging Leaders Equity Fund sold 13,14,055 shares, amounting to 0.9 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 800 apiece, valuing the transaction to Rs 105.12 crore.

Meanwhile, Plutus Wealth Management LLP picked up 19,39,325 shares of the company.

Shares of Technologies closed 0.62 per cent lower at Rs 821.65 on BSE.

As of March 2022, Investment Funds held a 1.24 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)