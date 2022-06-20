Millions of customers shopped during End Of Season Sale event: Flipkart

-
ALSO READ
Customers may see lower discounts, fewer end-of-season stocks on sale
Flipkart aims to sell one bn fashion products in 2023, preps for sale event
Flipkart says new fulfilment centre in Bengal will create 11,000 jobs
Flipkart to host first-ever dedicated Samarth sale event on January 26
Flipkart taps healthcare sector with brand new 'Flipkart Health+' app
-
Walmart-owned Flipkart said that millions of customers shopped for fashion, accessories and lifestyle products during the e-commerce firm’s End Of Season Sale (EOSS) which has just concluded. The firm said this has pushed forward the economic growth for lakhs of sellers. However the company didn’t reveal the exact number of customers that shopped on its platform or the number of fashion products that got sold during EOSS.
“We saw a resurgence in consumption and a drastic increase in engagement post the pandemic,” said Abhishek Maloo, senior director, Flipkart Fashion.
This EOSS 2022 also saw the debut of a 24X7 live commerce initiative that connected brands, sellers and influencers with customers engaging in real-time. Over 10,000 brands and 2,00,000 sellers came together to offer over 10 lakh styles of fashionable apparel and accessories for men, women and children.
The weeklong event, from June 10-17, saw customers across the country shopping for products such as men’s t-shirts, jeans, formal and wedding wear. The other products include women Western wear, sarees, shoes and watches. With the oncoming monsoon and pick-up of travel, raincoats, backpacks, handbags, suitcases and duffle bags saw a bolstered traction. As children across the country head back to school, increased demand for uniforms, badges and black shoes was also witnessed.
As Indians become more health conscious, fitness and health products emerged as priority buys for consumers with over 70 per cent of purchases accounting for sports goods including — running, gym, badminton and cricket shoes.
Customers in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati and Muzaffarpur clocked the highest engagement. The platform witnessed a strong response from the states of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra followed by Bihar and West Bengal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU