Millions of customers shopped during End Of Season Sale event: Flipkart

Walmart-owned said that millions of customers shopped for fashion, accessories and lifestyle products during the e-commerce firm’s End Of Season Sale (EOSS) which has just concluded. The firm said this has pushed forward the economic growth for lakhs of sellers. However the company didn’t reveal the exact number of customers that shopped on its platform or the number of fashion products that got sold during EOSS.

“We saw a resurgence in consumption and a drastic increase in engagement post the pandemic,” said Abhishek Maloo, senior director, Fashion.

This EOSS 2022 also saw the debut of a 24X7 live commerce initiative that connected brands, sellers and influencers with customers engaging in real-time. Over 10,000 brands and 2,00,000 sellers came together to offer over 10 lakh styles of fashionable apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

The weeklong event, from June 10-17, saw customers across the country shopping for products such as men’s t-shirts, jeans, formal and wedding wear. The other products include women Western wear, sarees, shoes and watches. With the oncoming monsoon and pick-up of travel, raincoats, backpacks, handbags, suitcases and duffle bags saw a bolstered traction. As children across the country head back to school, increased demand for uniforms, badges and black shoes was also witnessed.

As Indians become more health conscious, fitness and health products emerged as priority buys for consumers with over 70 per cent of purchases accounting for sports goods including — running, gym, badminton and cricket shoes.

Customers in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati and Muzaffarpur clocked the highest engagement. The platform witnessed a strong response from the states of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra followed by Bihar and West Bengal.