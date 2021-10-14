Mother Dairy to set up 700 exclusive consumer touchpoints in Delhi

-
Mother Dairy will establish over 700 exclusive consumer touchpoints in the national capital by 2022-23 fiscal, mainly in the form of kiosks and franchise shops, as part of its strategy to expand presence and boost sales.
Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), on Thursday said it will strengthen its consumer touch-point network in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi, mainly led by kiosks and franchise shops.
Mother Dairy currently has 1,800 consumer touchpoints, including its own milk booths.
"The company is working towards increasing this count to over 2,500 by FY22-23, further strengthening its presence across the length and breadth of the capital region and at the same time, bringing quality products a step closer to the city dwellers," it said.
Mother Dairy on Thursday opened 15 kiosks in the NCT of Delhi in a single day. Of the 15 kiosks, nine have been established in 9 campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and six in Delhi Cantonment area.
Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy inaugurated a kiosk at DSEU Dwarka Campus in Sector-9, Dwarka in the august presence of Prof Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.
Elaborating the plan, Bandlish said, "Our consumer touchpoints have become an integral part of the capital region over the years. Mother Dairy's outlets are present in prominent areas of RWAs, societies, military areas, hospitals, colleges, etc which help meet the daily needs of our consumers."
Mother Dairy's booths, kiosks, franchise shops, etc offer the entire range of Mother Dairy products including products from Safal and Dhara under one roof.
Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd is a leading dairy player which manufactures, markets & sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.
The company also has a diversified portfolio under the 'Dhara' brand for edible oils and fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps & concentrates, etc under the 'Safal' brand.
