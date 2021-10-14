Coal India temporarily halts supply to non-power customers: Report

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, a company official said, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.
"It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored," the source, familiar with Coal India's plan said.
No immediate official comment was available from the company.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Peter Graff)
