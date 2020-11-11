MTNL loss narrows to Rs 582 cr in September quarter, revenue down 12%

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 582.25 crore for the September quarter.

The telecom company had posted a loss of about Rs 950 crore in the year-ago period. MTNL's losses stood at Rs 639.1 crore in preceding June quarter (Q1 FY21).

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 342.2 crore for the September 2020 quarter, nearly 12 per cent down from Rs 388.5 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, it said in a regulatory filing.

First Published: Wed, November 11 2020. 23:07 IST

