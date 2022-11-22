Musk's top-down approach will harm Twitter, says Manish Maheshwari

Manish Maheshwari, former India head of Twitter, has been following Elon Musk’s actions closely. As an old timer, Maheswari believes that some of the business decisions may be good but the top-down approach of Musk will harm the company. In an interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about some of the business decisions Musk has taken and whether other platforms have the potential to dethrone . Edited excerpts: