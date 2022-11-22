JUST IN
Musk's top-down approach will harm Twitter, says Manish Maheshwari
We see growth fuelled by all our business domains: Brigade Group MD
Vikram-S rocket launch shows what an Indian start-up can do: Skyroot exec
Export opportunities limited right now: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Fed downshift, China easing may cause India to underperform: Raychaudhuri
Will acquire more firms in India, hire thousands: Insight Enterprises CEO
Invest 80%, keep rest of corpus aside for corrections: Mirae's N Surana
Trying to lock in vendors who don't want to buy from China: Biocon CEO & MD
Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs
Switch Mobility dilution now will depend much on valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Lighthouse India Fund III sells 18.4 mn shares of Nykaa worth Rs 336 cr
Business Standard

Musk's top-down approach will harm Twitter, says Manish Maheshwari

Large platforms can also go into exponential decay if the network effect stops working in their favour, Maheshwari said

Topics
Manish Maheshwari | Twitter | Social Media

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Twitter's India chief Manish Maheshwari
Manish Maheshwari, former India head of Twitter

Manish Maheshwari, former India head of Twitter, has been following Elon Musk’s actions closely. As an old timer, Maheswari believes that some of the business decisions may be good but the top-down approach of Musk will harm the company. In an interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about some of the business decisions Musk has taken and whether other platforms have the potential to dethrone Twitter. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Maheshwari

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 21:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.