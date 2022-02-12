Muthoot Finance net profit rises 4% at Rs 1,044 cr in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Asset quality pressures on micro-lending ease in Q2Fy22: CRIF High Mark
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
Insurance broker Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%
HC order on bumper-to-bumper insurance intent laudable, can be challenged
Risky business: Climate change turns up the heat on insurers, policyholders
-
Muthoot Finance on Saturday reported a rise of 4 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,043.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.
The Company's net profit stood at Rs 1,006.60 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Total income during October-December 2021-22 rose by 5 per cent to Rs 3,168.10 crore, as against Rs 3,016.40 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income during the quarter was up by 5 per cent from a year ago at Rs 3,086.70 crore.
India's largest gold financing company, by loan portfolio, said rural India accounts for about 65 per cent of total gold stock in the country, and the large portion of the rural population had limited access to credit.
The gross loan assets under management as of December 31, 2021 stood at Rs 54,687.60 crore. Of this, the gold loans under management were worth Rs 54,214.90 crore. The rest of Rs 472.70 crore was comprised of other loans.
The consolidated results of the Muthoot group include financial results of subsidiaries -- Muthoot Homefin (India), Belstar Microfinance, Muthoot Insurance Brokers, Muthoot Asset Management Pvt Ltd, Muthoot Trustee Pvt Ltd, Muthoot Money and Asia Asset Finance PLC, Srilanka.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU